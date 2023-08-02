Morgan Hill hosts National Night Out

Residents, kids and families from throughout Morgan Hill flocked to the city’s Civic Center Plaza on Peak Avenue Aug. 1 for the annual National Night Out, a nationwide event that promotes productive relationships between police and the communities they serve.

The event featured live music and dance performances, giveaways, raffles (including numerous new bicycles), games, demonstrations, free ice cream, kids’ activities (such as a giant, three-story inflatable slide) and informational presentations.

Morgan Hill’s police and fire departments brought their equipment to the event, hosting opportunities for kids and parents to climb on patrol cars, MHPD motorcycles, fire trucks, bulldozers and other public safety vehicles.

Numerous city departments and local nonprofits hosted booths where they offered information about their services and missions, and gave away stickers, backpacks, toys and other items to attendees.

“Tonight is one of our favorite nights of the year, where we get to interact with our community, where we can support you, learn new ways to support you and make our community safer,” Morgan Hill Police Chief Shane Palsgrove said in remarks addressed to the crowd.

Palsgrove encouraged attendees to “take a step further” and organize smaller gatherings in their neighborhoods, and invite MHPD’s Crime Prevention Unit to attend and provide more information about safety where they live.

The MHPD non-emergency phone number is 408.779.2101.