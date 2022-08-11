Two Morgan Hill suspects arrested in relation to stabbing

Morgan Hill Police arrested two suspects on suspicion of attempted homicide in relation to an Aug. 8 stabbing, according to authorities.

About 9:29pm Monday, Morgan Hill Police officers responded to a report of a man lying on the ground bleeding on the 16700 block of Monterey Road, MHPD said in a press release.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old victim suffering from injuries from a stabbing, police said. The officers treated the victim with first aid until emergency paramedics arrived.

The victim was transported to an area hospital while police investigated the incident, authorities said.

Police identified two suspects: Isboset Ramon Martinez, 37, and Steven Michael Ortiz, 65, both of Morgan Hill, says the press release. Both were arrested on Aug. 9.

Martinez was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Ortiz was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The suspects were scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Aug. 11 at the Hall of Justice in San Jose, according to Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Police said the investigation into the Aug. 8 stabbing is ongoing. Anyone with information can call MHPD Det. Sara Alanis at 669.253.4957, or email [email protected]

Information can also be provided anonymously online at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88, or by calling 1.800.222.TIPS.