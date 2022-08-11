good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
84.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
August 12, 2022
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Two Morgan Hill suspects arrested in relation to stabbing

Investigation is ongoing, police say

By: Staff Report
128
0

Morgan Hill Police arrested two suspects on suspicion of attempted homicide in relation to an Aug. 8 stabbing, according to authorities.

About 9:29pm Monday, Morgan Hill Police officers responded to a report of a man lying on the ground bleeding on the 16700 block of Monterey Road, MHPD said in a press release.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old victim suffering from injuries from a stabbing, police said. The officers treated the victim with first aid until emergency paramedics arrived.

The victim was transported to an area hospital while police investigated the incident, authorities said.

Police identified two suspects: Isboset Ramon Martinez, 37, and Steven Michael Ortiz, 65, both of Morgan Hill, says the press release. Both were arrested on Aug. 9.

Martinez was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Ortiz was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The suspects were scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Aug. 11 at the Hall of Justice in San Jose, according to Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Police said the investigation into the Aug. 8 stabbing is ongoing. Anyone with information can call MHPD Det. Sara Alanis at 669.253.4957, or email [email protected]

Information can also be provided anonymously online at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88, or by calling 1.800.222.TIPS.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

New school bell schedules aim to improve learning

Staff Report -
As the 2022-23 school year approaches, new bell schedules...
Local News

Firefighters rescue person stuck in manhole in Morgan Hill

Staff Report -
A construction worker fell about 20 feet down a...
Business

Santa Clara County reopens applications for microbusiness grants

Staff Report -
Small businesses in Santa Clara County can apply for...

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,999FansLike
1,209FollowersFollow
2,879FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

New school bell schedules aim to improve learning

Firefighters rescue person stuck in manhole in Morgan Hill