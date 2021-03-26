Two veteran Morgan Hill Police officers have been promoted from within the local department to the rank of captain.

Mario Ramirez and Ramon Ramos—who have worked for MHPD for a combined 40 years—will begin their new posts as captains April 4, says a press release from MHPD. Both worked their way up the ranks over the years, and were promoted from their previous sergeant ranks.

Both were promoted to their new positions after a competitive process that included panels with the community and public safety professionals, says the press release.

Ramirez has worked for MHPD since 2002. He started out as a police cadet, and worked his way up to multi-service officer, police officer, detective, corporal, sergeant and acting captain. Ramirez has a Master of Science degree in law enforcement and public safety leadership from the University of San Diego.

Mario Ramirez

Ramirez also holds a California Police Officers Standards and Training (POST) Advanced and Supervisory certificate, and attended the POST management course, says the press release.

He is also a graduate from the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute Class and Leadership Morgan Hill Class of 2014. He is a certified court expert for narcotics and gang investigations and served as the department’s defensive tactics and emergency vehicle operations instructor.

In recent years, Ramirez helped lead the city through the pandemic, historic fires and civil unrest, the press release notes. He is also leading the department’s efforts to implement the California Racial Identity Profiling Act (RIPA) to eliminate racial and identity profiling and understand diversity in law enforcement through training, education and outreach.

Starting April 4, Ramirez will lead MHPD’s Special Operations Division including Investigations, Internal Affairs, School Resource Programs, and the Office of Emergency Services.

“I am truly honored and humbled at the opportunity to serve our community as a Police Captain,” Ramirez said. “I look forward to serving alongside the exceptional men and women of our police department to build meaningful relationships with our community members.”

Ramos has been with MHPD since 2000, most recently as a patrol sergeant, says the press release. He has also held the ranks of police officer, narcotics detective, traffic corporal, police sergeant, and administrative sergeant.

Ramos holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Administration of Justice from San Jose State University and a California POST Advanced and Supervisory certificates. He is also a graduate from the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute Class and Leadership Morgan Hill Class of 2011.

Ramon Ramos

Ramos is bilingual and started the police department’s first street crimes team while maintaining a focus on community-oriented policing, reducing violent crime and gang suppression while promoting community engagement, says the press release.

He is involved with several community-based organizations, and has led on the front lines during the pandemic and historic fires of 2020.

In his captain’s post, Ramos will lead the Patrol Operations Division including field patrol, traffic, multi-service officers and animal services.

“I am excited to build upon the strong relationships that make Morgan Hill what it is and strive to exceed the expectations of our community,” Ramos said. “We have an incredible police force and City team that work well together to provide exceptional service.”

MHPD Chief Shane Palsgrove, also a veteran of the local department, has served alongside Ramirez and Ramos for several years. He noted the two new captains “have dedicated their professional careers to Morgan Hill and are embedded in our community.”

Palsgrove added, “They will be focusing on building upon our community outreach to attain meaningful engagement and keeping us up to date with 21st century policing best practices. They are also committed to supporting the amazing work that our men and women do every day to serve our community and keep the community safe.”