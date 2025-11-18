Two men died on Nov. 16 following a domestic-related shooting at a home in unincorporated Gilroy, authorities said.

Just before 3:30pm, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on Sheldon Avenue, says a press release from the sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies that a family member had shot a 68-year-old man and then barricaded himself inside the garage.

Deputies immediately mobilized additional resources—including an armored vehicle, a drone, the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, the Psychiatric Emergency Response Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team—to secure the scene, rescue the victim, locate the suspect and attempt to resolve the situation safely, the sheriff’s office said.

Once deputies entered the home, they discovered the victim had been fatally shot, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at 4:17pm Nov. 16.

Nearby mobile homes and residences were evacuated as tactical teams attempted to contact the suspect. Over the course of more than eight hours, numerous announcements and phone calls were made in hopes of persuading the suspect to surrender, the sheriff’s office said.

Using a drone, deputies said they later found the suspect inside the garage with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives from the sheriff’s Investigative Services Division took over the crime scene. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

