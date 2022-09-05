good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Morgan Hill
September 5, 2022
Turner steps down from Gilroy Chamber post

Morgan Hill resident seeks mayor's seat

By: Staff Report
5
0

Gilroy Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Mark Turner, who is running for mayor of Morgan Hill, announced Aug. 26 that he will step down from his position at the end of the year after nearly a decade at the helm.

Turner said that although the election isn’t until Nov. 8, his announcement allows the chamber’s Board of Directors to begin a search for a replacement.

Mark Turner, seen here during the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce’s Spice of Life awards ceremony in March, announced that he will be stepping down as the organization’s president/CEO on Dec. 31. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

During Turner’s nine-year tenure, the Gilroy Chamber became known for events such as the Garlic City Car Show, the Annual Legislative Summit, and the Annual Mayor’s State of the City Address.

The chamber has also taken positions on local, regional and state issues. Over the last two years, Turner has also been the chair of Silicon Valley Chamber Coalition, which includes 18 other chambers of commerce in and around Silicon Valley.

In 2020, he was awarded the Gilroy Chamber Executive of the Year by the Western Association of Chamber Executives which is the largest state or regional association of chamber executives in the United States.

“I have enjoyed every minute of my time at the chamber and serving this community,” Turner said. “I’ve been honored to get to know and work alongside so many wonderful people. While my heart is calling me home to Morgan Hill, where I have lived for 30 years, I will always be grateful for my time here.”

The chamber’s Board of Directors will begin the search for Turner’s replacement. 

“Mark has played a significant role in many aspects of community development and business advocacy over the last nine years,” said Carlos Pineda, chair of the Gilroy Chamber Board. “His dedication, commitment and enthusiasm are not easily matched.”

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

Support Your Local Newspaper
