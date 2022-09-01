Cooling centers open in South County

Officials in Santa Clara County are providing cooling centers during the Labor Day weekend, when forecasters say much of the region will see temperatures over 100 degrees.

Eight libraries in Santa Clara County were pressed into service as cooling centers Sept. 1 and will be open—except for the Sept. 5 holiday—through Wednesday, Sept. 7 or as conditions persist, county officials said. Four other community centers will offer cooling centers scheduled to remain open Sept. 5 and including, in most cases, from Sept. 3-6.

The Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth Street, will be open Thursday-Saturday from 10am-6pm; Sunday from 1pm-5pm; closed on Labor Day; open next Tuesday-Wednesday from 1pm-9pm.

The Morgan Hill Library, 660 W. Main Ave., will be open Thursday-Saturday from 10am-6pm; Sunday from 1pm-5pm; closed on Labor Day; open Tuesday-Wednesday from noon-9pm.

Also in Morgan Hill, the Centennial Recreation Center, 171 W. Edmundson Ave., will be open as a cooling center Thursday-Friday from 5am-9:30pm; and Saturday-Sunday from 6:30am-5pm.

