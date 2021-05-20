good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 20, 2021
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Times awarded in state journalism competition

Newspaper receives awards for pandemic coverage

By: Staff Report
69
0

The California News Publishers Association recognized the Morgan Hill Times for its pandemic reporting, handing the team two awards as part of the 2021 California Journalism Awards on May 18.

The Times competed in the weekly newspaper circulation of 4,301-11,000 division.

The publication received third place in the pandemic fallout coverage category.

The judges looked at a series of articles written by Editor Michael Moore and Sports Editor Emanuel Lee in considering the award.

Those articles include Moore’s April 24 report, “City Hall revenues plummet,” which outlined Morgan Hill’s drastic decline in revenue due to Covid-19.

Moore’s March 27 report, “Food fests canceled as virus spreads,” marked the beginning of a long year of event cancellations. His July 10 article, “Confusion reigns in reopening saga,” chronicled Alcoholic Beverage Control officers’ visit to downtown Morgan Hill establishments.

In addition, Lee’s March 27 article, “Teams wonder what could have been,” described the abrupt ending of the local high school sports season.

In their comments, a judge wrote that the articles represented “strong community reporting” with stories that are “clearly written and provide much-needed information.”

Publisher Dan Pulcrano’s photo of a bris procedure at Chabad South County Jewish Center received a fifth-place award for news photography.

“Rare shot of a ritual, and a unique snapshot of 2020,” a judge wrote.

The Times’ sister newspapers, Gilroy Dispatch and Hollister Free Lance, were also recognized.

The Dispatch earned five awards for its pandemic reporting and editorials, while for the Free Lance, Reporter Juan Reyes received fifth place for his coverage of the pandemic fallout.

The Weeklys group of newspapers, which includes the Times, received 47 awards in the competition.

The Times’ sister publication, Good Times Santa Cruz, received the most prestigious award a California weekly newspaper can receive: General Excellence in the top circulation category.

In addition, the Metro Silicon Valley weekly and its digital news service San Jose Inside won 25 awards.

Staff Report

