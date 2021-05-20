Coyote Creek Golf Club hosts Women’s Golf Day

Coyote Creek Golf Club is joining a global community event by hosting Women’s Golf Day on June 1.

Coyote Creek’s Women’s Golf Day will be a six-hour-long event beginning at 12:30pm that includes a one-hour golf clinic taught by a PGA Pro, followed by a nine-hole round on the Valley course, and ending with a wine and appetizer mixer on the patio.

“Coyote Creek is a long-time supporter of women in golf. Our ladies club has been with us since 1963,” said Diane Gilleland, director of Golf Events Sales and Marketing. “We are excited to offer this day at such a low price to introduce girls and women to the game of golf. As a woman who plays golf, I believe it’s important to encourage other women to get into the sport.”

Women’s Golf Day is a global, one-day community event that celebrates girls and women in golf.

“This is our course’s first year participating in Women’s Golf Day, and we couldn’t be more excited to meet the fantastic people who will be attending,” said Ashley Davis, director of Private Event Sales and Food and Beverage Manager. “During our mixer, we are extending a complimentary glass of Cambria wine. This company is women-owned, and I’m thrilled to support women in their endeavors, especially on a day that is about empowering women.”

The event is open to all genders.

Coyote Creek features two courses designed by Jack Nicklaus that are suitable for golfers of every skill level.

Coyote Creek Golf Club is located at One Coyote Creek Golf Drive in Morgan Hill. For information and to register for the event, visit coyotecreekgolf.com.