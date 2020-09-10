good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 10, 2020
Photos by Dan Pulcrano
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Ritual from a distance

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
Members of the area’s Chabad community gathered Sunday morning to celebrate the naming and ritual circumcision of Chani and Rabbi Mendel Liberow’s eight-day-old son. Rabbi Liberow, who heads the Morgan Hill-based Chabad South County Jewish Center, is second from right in the photo above and the surgeon, known as a mohel, is in blue scrubs. The bris procedure was performed in the parking area of the Morgan Hill Aquatics Center. The drive-in ceremony, which may be a first, allowed well wishers to safely observe from a distance.

Morgan Hill Times Staff

