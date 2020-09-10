Members of the area’s Chabad community gathered Sunday morning to celebrate the naming and ritual circumcision of Chani and Rabbi Mendel Liberow’s eight-day-old son. Rabbi Liberow, who heads the Morgan Hill-based Chabad South County Jewish Center, is second from right in the photo above and the surgeon, known as a mohel, is in blue scrubs. The bris procedure was performed in the parking area of the Morgan Hill Aquatics Center. The drive-in ceremony, which may be a first, allowed well wishers to safely observe from a distance.