May 17, 2022
Morgan Hill Fire Department
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Three apartments damaged in fire near downtown Morgan Hill

Crews respond to Morgan Hill grass fire

By: Staff Report
Residents of an apartment complex near downtown Morgan Hill are displaced from their homes after a fire damaged or destroyed portions of the structure, according to authorities.

About 6:47pm May 13, Morgan Hill Fire and CalFire crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire on the 17800 block of Garden Way, near Wright Avenue. The fire started underneath a carport, and spread to an attached outbuilding, said CalFire Battalion Chief Bryan Giambrone.

From there, the blaze spread to the side of an apartment complex and into the attic, Giambrone continued. Crews battled the fire for about four hours, and cleared the scene before 11pm.

Three of the four apartment units located within the building suffered minor water and smoke damage resulting from the fire and efforts to extinguish it, Giambrone said. The other apartment had “significant” damage.

Several cars under the carport and in an outbuilding were a total loss, Giambrone said.

Giambrone said the residents who lived in the most damaged unit were displaced. He did not know if any of the other inhabitants are out of their homes following the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Grass fire north of town

The CalFire Santa Clara Unit responded to a Morgan Hill vegetation fire on May 15. That blaze started about 1pm in the area of Monterey Road and Madrone Circle, according to CalFire’s Twitter feed.

The fire burned about one acre of grass and other vegetation before firefighters contained it.

