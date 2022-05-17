FDA approves first non-prescription Covid test that also detects flu

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued its approval Monday of the first non-prescription at-home Covid-19 test that also detects the flu.

The test allows users to swab the inside of their nose and send the sample to the test’s manufacturer, Labcorp, for analysis. In addition to influenza A and B and Covid-19, the test can also detect respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly called RSV.

Those who test positive for any of the viruses are subsequently contacted by a health care expert, according to the FDA.

“The rapid advances being made in consumer access to diagnostic tests, including the ability to collect your sample at home for flu and RSV without a prescription, brings us one step closer to tests for these viruses that could be performed entirely at home,” said Dr. Jeff Shuren, the director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

Labcorp Seasonal Respiratory Virus tests can be purchased online or in retail pharmacies and can be used by anyone ages 2 and up.

