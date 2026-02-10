On the ice, Gilroy native Dustin Wolf and his Calgary Flames are fighting to stay on the edge of the race for the NHL playoffs.

After a slow start, the Flames got back in gear by the end of December. However, a losing streak in January has put the team a few games back of the last playoff spot.

Off the ice, Wolf—who was born in Gilroy and spent his childhood in Morgan Hill—has big news. He and girlfriend Sawyer Norman announced their engagement on Instagram. The Dec. 7 engagement came with a video that can be seen at instagram.com/p/DSDpi-vDytU/?hl=en&img_index=2.

“12.07.2025, the day I got to say yes to forever with my best friend,” Norman wrote in the caption.



Norman is also a hockey player. She played in U18 AAA with the Battlefords Sharks and later for the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton.

She played on the school team for the NAIT Ooks (a shortened form of “Ookpik,” an Inuit term for a snowy owl) in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference. While playing, Norman pursued a degree in Occupational Health and Safety at NAIT.

Most recently, she played in 2024-25 with the Western Prairie Klippers in the Saskatchewan Junior Female Hockey League.

Highlight Story

Dustin Wolf was inches away from scoring a goalie goal.

https://twitter.com/i/status/2012654304490901833

Recent results for Calgary with Wolf in goal

Jan. 17: Won 4-2 vs. New York Rangers

Jan. 21: Lost 4-1 vs. Pittsburgh

Jan. 25: Lost 4-3 (OT) vs. Anaheim

Jan. 31: Won 3-2 vs. San Jose

Season Totals:

Wolf’s record: 16-20-3 with a Save Percentage of .897 and a Goals Against Average of 3.00

Calgary’s record: 22-26-6, in seventh place in the Pacific Division

The Wolf Watch is a periodic look-in at the career of Gilroy native and ex-Morgan Hill resident Dustin Wolf, goalie for the NHL’s Calgary Flames.