Morgan Hill Times

Local artist Louis Latronica created his sculpture “The Eagle” out of Morgan Hill’s signature Poppy Jasper mineral in 2012. Now, the city’s Library, Culture and Arts Commission is raising funds to bring the piece to the main entrance to City Hall, where it will reside permanently.

The commission, in conjunction with the local nonprofit Morgan Hill Art School, is selling raffle tickets to raise funds to complete the $6,000 purchase, according to LCAC Commissioner Robert Benich. Although the ongoing pandemic and shelter-at-home orders have hampered fundraising in recent weeks, those interested can still purchase raffle tickets at BookSmart at Vineyard Town Center if they are able to do so safely.

Residents can also contribute monetary donations to the effort to purchase “The Eagle” online at morganhillartschool.org. Donors who give $250 or more will have their name engraved on a plaque at the base of the sculpture.

Benich said the date to award the raffle prizes is undetermined due to the ongoing public health situation, but will be announced when health officials have determined it is safe to host public gatherings.