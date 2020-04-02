Morgan Hill Times

64.6 F
Morgan Hill
April2, 2020
FeaturedNews

DA’s office orders Morgan Hill gun store closed

Firearms sales not considered ‘essential’ business

By: Michael Moore
37
0

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office on April 1 notified Lokey Firearms in Morgan Hill that the gun and ammunition retail store must close for business during the remainder of the ongoing countywide shelter-at-home order.

The store and other gun shops “are not deemed essential business by our public health authority,” Deputy DA David Angel said. 

The county health officer’s stay-at-home directive, now in place until at least May 3, is a legal order that is enforceable by legal authorities.

The March 31 extension of the stay-home order further restricted day-to-day activities by closing playgrounds, golf courses and other public recreation areas in order to encourage better “social distancing” practices to slow the spread of the COVID-19 illness. DA Jeff Rosen at a March 31 press conference pleaded directly to “non-essential” businesses to “close your doors.”

“I think there were a lot of businesses that weren’t sure what their legal obligations were” when the initial stay-home order went into effect March 17, Angel said. “I think it’s a positive development in our county (that) once people know what they have to do, they’ve been very compliant.”

Lokey Firearms, located at 15650 Vineyard Blvd., had remained open after Santa Clara County and six other Bay Area jurisdictions proclaimed a shelter-at-home order on March 17. The order prohibits “non-essential” business from staying open, and includes a lengthy definition of “essential” business. Firearms and ammunition retail sales are not included in the public health order’s list of essential business.

While they remained open after March 17, the store had promoted social distancing guidelines by allowing only two customers into the shop at a time. On March 27, the store posted on Facebook that it would begin a new policy of asking customers to sign in with their name and cell phone number when they arrive, and a store employee would call them when it was their turn to enter.

The shop posted a photo of the sign-in sheet, which says, “Following the directive of the City of Morgan Hill Police Department we are requesting that you please sign in below and wait in your vehicle to be (called) in. Thank you for your patience with us as we are doing our best to support our community during these uncertain times.”  

An April 1 post on Lokey Firearms’ Facebook page states, “County of Santa Clara office of the District Attorney has Shut us Down,” and asks customers to call the DA’s office.

Angel added that the store did not attempt to defy the DA’s guidance when asked to close. He said the many small businesses that are closed during the stay-home orders are making “a huge sacrifice” for the sake of improving the public health situation.

“The overriding message from (County Health Officer) Dr. (Sara) Cody is, we’re all supposed to shelter in place to limit the spread of this virus, with narrow exceptions—and she defines what those are,” Angel said.

Lokey Firearms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A sign on the door of Lokey Firearms asks customers to call the DA’s office regarding their recent temporary closure.
Avatar
Michael Moore

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Schools closed for rest of year

Morgan Hill Times |
The Santa Clara County Office of Education took another big hit Wednesday as schools sites within the district were officially shut down through the end of the Spring semester.
Read more
Guest View

Guest view: Maintain mental health during shelter in place

submitted |
Today we are “sheltering in place” to protect our physical health, the health of our loved ones and our greater community. However, these protections, combined with the enormous uncertainty we face, can have a significant toll on our mental health.
Read more
News

Services still available for domestic violence victims

Michael Moore |
A prolonged countywide stay-at-home order can prove uniquely challenging to domestic violence victims who are stuck in abusive relationships, as advocates and community service providers have been forced to adapt to public health directives in order to continue to offer services.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Jake Saltonstall has options, even amid coronavirus pandemic

Schools closed for rest of year