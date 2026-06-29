Teen leaders at Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley have transformed an idea into a lasting community resource with the launch of Kailey’s Corner, a new family resource hub at the Morgan Hill Clubhouse designed to provide essential items such as food, school supplies and hygiene products directly to local families.

The resource hub was created and launched by participants in BGCSV’s Leaders in Training program as part of the Teen Leadership Challenge Youth Voice and Advocacy Project, a Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) initiative supported by an NFL grant.

Through the program, teens identified a need within their community and worked together to develop a solution that would help reduce barriers that families face when accessing everyday necessities, says a press release from BGCSV.

The teens dedicated the project to the memory of fellow Leaders in Training member Kailey Ramirez, who tragically passed away in March 2026 and remains deeply missed by her family, friends and the Morgan Hill community.

“The BGCSV TLC Youth Voice and Advocacy Project has given teens a meaningful opportunity to lead and make a real impact through their work on Kailey’s Corner,” said BGCSV Vice President of High School and Postsecondary Success Jamal Splane. “By connecting directly with the purpose behind the project and Kailey’s legacy, youth have developed strong skills in leadership, collaboration and service.”

By providing essential resources directly at the Morgan Hill Clubhouse, Kailey’s Corner makes it easier for families to access support in a trusted and familiar environment. The project also demonstrates the power of youth leadership and the positive impact young people can have when given the opportunity to address challenges in their communities, says the press release.