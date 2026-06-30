Victims of the 2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting and their families have less than one month remaining to apply for financial reimbursement from the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB).

The deadline to apply for compensation is July 28—seven years after the tragedy in Gilroy that left three people dead. Those who qualify may receive up to $70,000 in victims’ compensation, says a press release from CalVCB.

Under California law, victims of violent crimes can apply for compensation up to seven years after the incident that left them physically or mentally injured, according to CalVCB officials.

On July 28, 2019, a gunman with a semiautomatic rifle opened fire at the festival at Christmas Hill Park, killing three and injuring 17 people. The suspect died after Gilroy Police officers shot him multiple times.

“If you or a loved one was affected by this tragedy, we encourage you to apply before the July 28 deadline,” said Lynda Gledhill, CalVCB Executive Officer. “Once an application is approved, benefits are lifelong and can be accessed when needed. Healing takes time, and victims deserve to be supported through this process.”

The family members of those killed may qualify for funeral and burial reimbursement, support loss and mental health treatment, Cal VCB added. Those who were injured or witnessed the mass shooting may qualify for benefits, including mental health treatment, medical bills, income loss and more.

Victims can apply at online.victims.ca.gov/, or through a Victim Witness Assistance Center (VWAC) in their county. For a list of centers in Santa Clara County, visit ​​tinyurl.com/mr44sdt3.

As of June 1, CalVCB has approved 652 applications for compensation, the press release says.

Gilroy Garlic Festival victims may also receive help from the Mariposas Resiliency Center, located at 7365 Monterey Road in Gilroy. This organization, formerly called the Gilroy Strong Resiliency Center, was started in 2020 to provide long-term support for survivors, first responders and other community members impacted by the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting.

In 2023, the organization rebranded to the Mariposas Resiliency Center, received a $1.1 million Trauma Recovery Center grant from CalVCB, and began helping survivors of all violent crimes, CalVCB officials said. In 2025, the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office received a $2.1 million grant from CalVCB to continue providing trauma-informed mental health treatment through the Mariposas Resiliency Center.

Contact the Mariposas Resiliency Center by calling 408.209.8356 or emailing Ma*******@********ov.org.

Additional information is available on CalVCB’s website.