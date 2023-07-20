Talab Sabla named to honor society

Morgan Hill resident Talab Sabla, who attends Ann Sobrato High School, was selected as a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment, says a press release from the society.

Talab Sabla

“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Talab has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis. “Talab is now a member of a unique community of scholars—a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

Sabla, 16, is a lifetime member of the NSHSS. Each step along the way—from high school to college to career—NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions, adds the press release.

Sabla attended Barrett Elementary and Britton Middle School, according to his parents, Talat and Hasna Sabla. He plans to pursue a career as a computer science engineer.

There are more than 1.7 million members of the NSHSS in over 170 countries. For more information about the society, visit www.nshss.org.