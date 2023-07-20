good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 21, 2023
Morgan Hill residents Ava and Austin Costanza—with their mother, Lindsay Alexander—were fascinated as they met Bosco, the MHPD K9 dog at National Night Out. Bosco’s handler, Officer Sergio Pires (left), handed out stickers while he introduced his sidekick to families during the Aug. 2 event. Photo: Michael Moore
National Night Out set for Aug. 1

Event promotes positive interaction between law enforcement and community

By: Staff Report
The City of Morgan Hill and the Morgan Hill Police Department will host the 2023 National Night Out on Aug. 1, from 5-8pm at Civic Center Plaza, 17575 Peak Ave. 

Spend a summer evening with family, friends and neighbors in the nationwide event, an annual community-building effort that promotes positive partnerships between law enforcement and the community. Meet local police officers and dispatchers, as well as MHPD K9 Basco; and see police, fire and public works vehicles and equipment on display. 

Kids’ activities and informational displays from various city departments and community organizations will be offered as well. 

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
