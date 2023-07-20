National Night Out set for Aug. 1

The City of Morgan Hill and the Morgan Hill Police Department will host the 2023 National Night Out on Aug. 1, from 5-8pm at Civic Center Plaza, 17575 Peak Ave.

Spend a summer evening with family, friends and neighbors in the nationwide event, an annual community-building effort that promotes positive partnerships between law enforcement and the community. Meet local police officers and dispatchers, as well as MHPD K9 Basco; and see police, fire and public works vehicles and equipment on display.

Kids’ activities and informational displays from various city departments and community organizations will be offered as well.