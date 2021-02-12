good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
43.8 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
February 16, 2021
Article Search
The FBI released this photo showing the weapons and drugs seized after a year-long investigation. Photo courtesy of FBI
NewsCrimeFeatured

Sweeping federal drug bust includes arrests in Gilroy

By: Tarmo Hannula
1072
0

A sweeping drug and weapons bust centered on the Sinaloa Cartel, and headed up by the FBI, resulted in the arrest of scores of suspects over the past year, including arrests in Gilroy.

At a press conference Feb. 11, the FBI was joined by Northern District of California District Attorney Dave Anderson and other law enforcement officials in spelling out the enormity of the operation—dubbed Operation Burnt Orange—that included 15 cases and federal charges against 44 defendants.

Officials seized around 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine, in addition to approximately 500 grams of Fentanyl, 20 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of heroin, over a dozen firearms and more than $200,000 in cash, Anderson said. Charges will include drug and weapons trafficking and conspiracy.

“One of the methamphetamine seizures has a gross weight of more than 572 pounds,” Anderson said. “This 572-pound seizure represents the largest federal seizure ever of methamphetamine in the northern district of Northern California.” 

Most of the drugs come from the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, Anderson said.

The arrests and seizures spanned about a dozen cities from the Bay Area and south to Gilroy. The Gilroy arrests, which took place June 25, 2020 and Feb. 9, netted more than 80 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the FBI. It is currently unknown how many were arrested in the incidents.

“The charges we are announcing today provide insight into the entire ecosystem of narcotics trafficking in Northern California, from procurement to transportation to mid-level distribution all the way down to sales at the street level,” Anderson said.

Next at the podium was DEA Special Agent Danny Comeaux.

“Today is a good day for narcotics law enforcement in the Bay Area,” he said. “We successfully put a hurting to the Sinaloa Cartel.”

The 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine is equal to 80 million doses, Comeaux said, which translates to about 11 doses for every citizen of the Bay Area.

“Unfortunately, with all of these drugs comes violence,” he said. “Violence, guns, drugs—it hurts good citizens in the area.”

Anderson further added: “The lawlessness that is described in these charging documents is a profound threat to the healthy aspirations of whole communities of good people. Crime has not gone away while the country shelters in place.”

Avatar
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Appeals court upholds county ban on indoor religious gatherings

Staff Report -
By Bay City News Santa Clara County officials are applauding...
Read more
COVID-19

South African coronavirus strain detected in two Bay Area counties

Staff Report -
Public health officials say they’ve detected the first known...
Read more
Local News

Local sports fundraising goes old school, new school

Emanuel Lee -
Even though high school sports competition has been suspended...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Appeals court upholds county ban on indoor religious gatherings

South African coronavirus strain detected in two Bay Area counties