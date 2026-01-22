Hollister Police and San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a pursuit that included gunfire with a suspect who stole a green Corvette, authorities said. The suspect fled to San Jose, where he continued to exchange gunfire and was shot by police.

Following the initial pursuit that began about 3pm Jan. 21, the suspect abandoned the stolen vehicle on Westside Boulevard, Hollister Police said in a press release. The driver was armed with a gun, and engaged with officers before running away on foot.

The suspect stole another vehicle and led police on another chase that left Hollister, police said.

Hollister Police said about 4:30pm that the incident is “still dynamic and ongoing in Santa Clara County.” Westside Boulevard remained closed, between Central Avenue and Locust Avenue, due to the ongoing investigation.

Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no ongoing threat in Hollister.

According to news reports, the pursuit had started in San Jose, where the suspect stole the Corvette, before reaching Hollister.

After leaving Hollister in the second stolen vehicle, the chase continued into downtown San Jose, where the suspect was finally stopped near Julian Street, according to news reports. The suspect exchanged gunfire with officers, injuring a San Jose Police officer. The suspect was shot and killed.

