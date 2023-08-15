good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 15, 2023
SuperBad’s lead singer (wearing top hat on right) got the crowd excited during the band’s performance at the Morgan Hill Friday Night Music Series Aug. 11. Photo: Chris Mora
SuperBad rocks Morgan Hill

Last Friday Night Music Series concert is Aug. 18

By: Michael Moore
Longtime Morgan Hill Friday Night Music Series favorite SuperBad rocked the Downtown Amphitheater Aug. 11 for the latest installment of the local chamber of commerce’s summertime event. Hundreds of people crowded the lawn and the dance floor for the penultimate Friday night of the series, which opened with Given To Fly and a cultural performance by the Greene Academy of Irish Dance.

The final Friday Night Music Series concert of 2023 will take place this Friday, Aug. 18, with headliners Soul Kiss. The show starts at 6:30pm with opening act Alex Lucero. The series takes place at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center Downtown Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road. 

The dance floor in front of the Downtown Amphitheater stage was a happening place during SuperBad’s Friday Night Music Series performance Aug. 11. Photo: Chris Mora
SuperBad performs Aug. 11 in Morgan Hill. Photo: Chris Mora
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

