SuperBad rocks Morgan Hill

Longtime Morgan Hill Friday Night Music Series favorite SuperBad rocked the Downtown Amphitheater Aug. 11 for the latest installment of the local chamber of commerce’s summertime event. Hundreds of people crowded the lawn and the dance floor for the penultimate Friday night of the series, which opened with Given To Fly and a cultural performance by the Greene Academy of Irish Dance.

The final Friday Night Music Series concert of 2023 will take place this Friday, Aug. 18, with headliners Soul Kiss. The show starts at 6:30pm with opening act Alex Lucero. The series takes place at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center Downtown Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road.

The dance floor in front of the Downtown Amphitheater stage was a happening place during SuperBad’s Friday Night Music Series performance Aug. 11. Photo: Chris Mora