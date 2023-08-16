good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 16, 2023
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal NewsNonprofits

Santa Clara County seeks Poet Laureate applicants 

By: Staff Report
The Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) and the County of Santa Clara, in partnership with SVCreates and Poetry Center San José, announced a call for 2024-2025 Santa Clara County Poet Laureate applications. 

The Poet Laureate is an honorary post that acts as an advocate for poetry, literature and the arts. 

The next Poet Laureate will serve from January 2024 to December 2025 and will receive a stipend of $6,000 per year, a budget of $1,000 per year for reimbursable expenses related to their activities, and the opportunity to publish a chapbook through Poetry Center San José. 

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 22 at 5pm. 

“The Poet Laureate serves as an ambassador for the art of poetry and the spoken word across the county,” County Librarian Jennifer Weeks said. “We look forward to working with the new County Poet Laureate to host and participate in poetry and other events for the community at our libraries.” 

The honorary post of Santa Clara County Poet Laureate was created by the Board of Supervisors in 2008. The Santa Clara County Library District works in partnership with SVCreates to identify a nominee, who is then appointed by the supervisors to fill the two-year post. 

Current Poet Laureate Tshaka Campbell conceived and produced “Bringing the Light: In Our Words,” a series of initiatives to uplift youth poets through the publication of an anthology, projections of images of poems in public spaces, and postings on VTA vehicles. 

“Santa Clara County is a wonderful mix of influences from many cultures across the world. The County Poet Laureate is a great opportunity to represent and grow our vibrant artistic community in new and exciting ways,” said Alexandra Urbanowski, associate director for SVCreates. 

Among the eligibility requirements, the individual must be a current Santa Clara County resident who has resided in the county for the past three years and has been published or recognized for poetry and literary contributions.

For information, visit bit.ly/SCCPoetLaureate. For accommodation for application submissions outside of the online process, contact Alyssa Erickson at [email protected] or 408.998.2787, extension 204.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

