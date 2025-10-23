Britton Middle School unveiled its newly renovated gymnasium Oct. 21, completing the final element of an expansive project to modernize the school funded by the $198 million Measure G bond passed in 2012.

The $2.6 million modernization of the gym incorporates new hardwood floors, motorized bleachers, air conditioning, a state-of-the-art AV system, acoustic treatment, a new roof and a slick new paintjob.

“These spaces and facilities are much more than the aggregate of the materials that make them up: bricks, cement, drywall, hardwood floors, miles and miles of wiring and paint,” said Dr. Carmen Garcia, Superintendent of Morgan Hill Unified School District. “They represent teamwork, commitment and our community’s belief in our students’ potential.”

The completion of the new gymnasium concludes the eight-year renovation of Britton Middle School funded by Measure G, transforming it from a dilapidated cluster of temporary structures into a fully modern campus, including LEED-certified learning spaces, upgraded science labs and a modern library and student union.

Britton Principal Nanette Donohue said the gymnasium serves as more than just a school facility, functioning as a community gathering place host to basketball leagues, large civic meetings and other important events.

“This renovation benefits all of Morgan Hill for the wider community, which utilizes this gymnasium regularly,” Donohue said. “This is a substantial upgrade and an investment in an important civic space.”

The renovation addresses issues with the aging structure which had accumulated over the decades since the gym’s original construction. The original gymnasium featured a fraying carpeted ceiling that would constantly shed debris, as well as outdated bleaches, no air conditioning and floors that required regular refinishing.

“People that come in to visit are shocked,” said Coach Jim Green, to whom the new gymnasium is dedicated. “They say, ‘This is the same gym? It’s not possible.”

Green, who has been an integral figure in the Morgan Hill community since 1977, retired from his position at Britton a decade ago but has remained a steadfast pillar of the community.

“He is just so committed to the success of our students, but it’s not their athletic success. It’s their integrity and their sportsmanship. That has been his philosophy all along,” Donohue said. “He’s coached every single sport we’ve had at Britton. He still shows up to most of the games. He’s just such an integral part of the character development of our community.”

Funds left over

The gymnasium renovation was not part of the original construction scope, but rather was paid for with money saved from other projects. Jackie Shafer, the district’s retired bond director, made it a priority to manage the school’s other renovation projects carefully to preserve funding for the addition of the gym renovation.

“Jackie Shafer promised me that she would do her very best to be fiscally responsible with the rest of our projects, and if there was money left over, we would do the gym,” Donohue said. “To which I was like, ‘Yeah, right. Costs go up all the time, it’s never going to happen.’”

In spite of these doubts, Shafer delivered on her promise, managing to set aside sufficient funds from other projects to complete the gymnasium renovation as her final contribution before retiring.

“She had squirreled enough money away from limiting and cutting pieces on the rest of the projects so we could refurbish this as well,” Donohue said.

Joe Andrade, the district’s current Director of Bonds, praised the work of his predecessor and the construction teams from DRP Construction, Kent Construction and McKim Design Group for their contributions in making the project a reality.

“I just wanted to say thank you to Jackie for leaving me a wonderful project to work with,” Andrade said. “It was a seamless and easy transition.”

MHUSD Board of Education President John Horner emphasized the gymnasium’s role as more than just a building, describing it as part of the community’s identity.

“A school is not really a place,” Horner said. “Our schools are the soul of our community, and I really appreciate that our taxpayers continue to invest.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony also featured speeches from two student speech contest winners: Farida Heiba, an eighth-grader, spoke about how teachers at Britton helped her discover her writing abilities and overcome self-doubt. Daniela Perez discussed the school’s emphasis on integrity and personal growth.

“Being a student at this school means embracing personal growth,” Perez said. “I remember a time when I struggled with public speaking, but thanks to supportive teachers and opportunities like this, this very speech contest, when preparing for, I found my voice.”

Citizens’ Oversight Committee member Kathy Napoli, whose family includes multiple generations of Britton Middle School alumni, urged continued investment in district facilities following Britton’s success.

“We need to really advocate strongly that each one of you deserves this beautiful site, as you all deserve all the different schools that have been improved,” Napoli said. “I would just ask one more favor, and that is, show this love to P.A. Walsh when it is time, because every other school has been improved, and P.A. Walsh should not have portables—that are supposed to be temporary—for 40 years.”

Garcia thanked the district’s voters, construction teams, oversight committee, school staff and students who adapted to years of ongoing construction across campus.

“Measure G’s success and the beautiful reconstruction of Britton Middle School show the power of the community investing in education,” Garcia said. “Thank you to everyone who made this day possible, congratulations Britton, and most importantly, go Bobcats!”