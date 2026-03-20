Live Oak HS Boys Baseball (3-4-1 overall)

Recent results: Lost 5-4 vs. Christopher; Won 11-10 vs. Branham in 8 innings; Lost 7-4 vs. South San Francisco

Upcoming games: 4pm March 20 at Carlmont; 4pm March 25 at Evergreen Valley; 4pm March 27 vs. Evergreen Valley

NOTES: Noah Baquiran is hitting .556 and Devon Bieganski is at .353. A pair of freshmen, Brady Costa and Adrian Torres, are quickly making a huge impact.

Costa is hitting .440 and has a 2.14 ERA in 16.1 innings pitched and Torres is raking at .429. Costa went 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs in the comeback win over Branham.

Live Oak HS Girls Softball (2-3 overall)

Recent results: Won 10-2 vs. Palma; Won 11-4 at Notre Dame

Upcoming games: 4pm March 18 at Branham; 4pm March 20 vs. Santa Teresa; 4pm March 25 at Willow Glen; 4pm March 27 at Leigh

NOTES: Peyton Goularte is hitting .455, Kayla Tulowitzki is at .400 and Olivia Mixco is hitting .357. Julianna Altamirano is sharp in the circle, with a 1.50 ERA.

In the win over Palma, Goularte went 2-for-3. Mixco had 3 RBIs in that game and went 4-for-5 against Notre Dame.

Live Oak HS Boys Lacrosse (2-2 overall)

Recent results: Won 12-3 at Mountain View; Lost 16-5 at Los Gatos

Upcoming games: 7pm March 20 at Bellarmine; 7pm March 26 vs. Saratoga

NOTES: Anden Rogers leads the Acorns with 10 goals.

Live Oak HS Girls Lacrosse (4-1-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 13-4 vs. Salinas; Won 12-0 at Willow Glen; Tied 8-8 at Carmel

Upcoming games: 7pm March 23 vs. Los Gatos; 7pm March 25 vs. Leland; 7pm March 27 vs. Pioneer

NOTES: Basketball/lacrosse star Amelya Forbis has scored 25 goals. That mark ranks No. 2 in the Central Coast Section. Additionally, Forbis has an .808 draw percentage, which ranks No. 4 in the state of California.

Fellow hoopster Phoebe de Palma is also shining, with 10 goals.

Sobrato HS Boys Baseball (5-3 overall)

Recent results: Lost 11-4 vs. Willow Glen; Won 7-4 at Fremont

Upcoming games: 4pm March 20 at Leigh; 4pm March 25 at Oak Grove; 4pm March 27 vs. Oak Grove

NOTES: The bats are humming. Hunter Rubbo is hitting .452, Ashton Fagan is at .440, Liam Bettencourt is bashing .409 and Jackson Raines is at .407.

Sobrato HS Girls Softball (5-5 overall)

Recent results: Won 7-4 vs. San Mateo; Won 7-2 vs. Los Banos

Upcoming games: 4pm March 20 at Willow Glen; 4pm March 25 vs. Westmont; 4pm March 27 vs. Gilroy

NOTES: Jordan Bouton is crushing it at the plate, hitting .500 with two homers and 12 RBIs. Amber Rodriguez is hitting .462 and Graciella Marchan is at .455. On the mound, Sam Zimmerman has a 3.03 ERA.

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