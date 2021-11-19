good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
56.6 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 19, 2021
Article Search
NewsCrimeSchoolsFeaturedLocal News

Six students arrested after fight on Live Oak campus

School was placed on lockdown the morning of Nov. 18

By: Michael Moore
742
0

Six juvenile Live Oak High School students were arrested on suspicion of violent felonies after an altercation on campus during school hours Nov. 18, according to police.

Morgan Hill Police officers responded to the school, 1505 East Main Ave., at about 10:45am on a report of a physical fight in progress, MHPD Sgt. Scott Purvis said.

The officers were able to quickly break up the fight and detain multiple suspects upon arrival, Purvis said. One suspect fled from the officers, but was later apprehended.

Two of the students involved in the fight were transported to Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, Purvis said. Four others were given citations and released.

All six of the apprehended students are accused of felony crimes, Purvis said. Authorities declined to release more information about the suspects because they are juveniles.

No students suffered significant injuries in the fight, Purvis added.

Contrary to some unconfirmed descriptions of the incident on social media, there was not a stabbing or gunfire on campus, police said. Officers are still investigating if any other weapons were used during the altercation.  

The incident caused Live Oak faculty—with the assistance of MHPD—to lock down the campus from 10:47am to 12:05pm, according to Morgan Hill Unified School District spokeswoman Lanae Bays. The school lifted the lockdown after MHPD officers advised staff that it was safe to do so.

During the lockdown, “Students remained safe in their classrooms while the investigation was underway,” Bays said.

Michael Moore

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Morgan Hill woman launches fashion line

Staff Report -
After Morgan Hill resident Reshma Mistry was let go...
Crime

Man arrested in relation to shooting outside Morgan Hill bar

Staff Report -
Police arrested a Gilroy man who fired a gun...
Agriculture

San Jose city council votes to preserve Coyote Valley

Staff Report -
“Amazon-style” warehouses won't be in the future of Coyote...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Morgan Hill woman launches fashion line

Man arrested in relation to shooting outside Morgan Hill bar