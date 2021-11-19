Six students arrested after fight on Live Oak campus

Six juvenile Live Oak High School students were arrested on suspicion of violent felonies after an altercation on campus during school hours Nov. 18, according to police.

Morgan Hill Police officers responded to the school, 1505 East Main Ave., at about 10:45am on a report of a physical fight in progress, MHPD Sgt. Scott Purvis said.

The officers were able to quickly break up the fight and detain multiple suspects upon arrival, Purvis said. One suspect fled from the officers, but was later apprehended.

Two of the students involved in the fight were transported to Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, Purvis said. Four others were given citations and released.

All six of the apprehended students are accused of felony crimes, Purvis said. Authorities declined to release more information about the suspects because they are juveniles.

No students suffered significant injuries in the fight, Purvis added.

Contrary to some unconfirmed descriptions of the incident on social media, there was not a stabbing or gunfire on campus, police said. Officers are still investigating if any other weapons were used during the altercation.

The incident caused Live Oak faculty—with the assistance of MHPD—to lock down the campus from 10:47am to 12:05pm, according to Morgan Hill Unified School District spokeswoman Lanae Bays. The school lifted the lockdown after MHPD officers advised staff that it was safe to do so.

During the lockdown, “Students remained safe in their classrooms while the investigation was underway,” Bays said.