Morgan Hill woman launches fashion line

After Morgan Hill resident Reshma Mistry was let go from her job as a stylist in the middle of the pandemic, she pivoted by using her education and expertise in the fashion industry to create her own label.

“Once I was laid off in September 2020, I sat with it for a minute, not knowing where I was going to go,” Mistry said. “I’ve always had a passion for taking South Asian fabrics and incorporating them into western wear (so that) anyone can wear it.”

The result is Noori The Label, which Mistry plans to debut locally at the Morgan Hill Sidewalk Saturday market Nov. 20 and 27. Noori specializes in accessories, women’s belts and jewelry. Mistry, the founder and Creative Director of Noori The Label, said she plans to launch a line of men’s ties in the coming weeks.

Mistry has always had an eye for fashion. While studying the business of fashion at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, she realized there was a large gap in the industry as South Asian representation was limited.

“Today, while we do see a small token of representation, it is still fairly limited to Indian clothing and not readily available to the mainstream market,” Mistry said.

Noori The Label “aims to showcase the exquisite fabrics and intricacies found in South Asian clothing by bringing them to the mainstream market, making them accessible to all without being culturally specific,” Mistry added.

Mistry has lived in Morgan Hill about six years. She was working as a stylist for San Francisco-based Stitch Fix until she was laid off last year. This and other factors—including the fact that her three daughters are now off to college and adulthood—allowed her to launch her passion project.

Noori The Label currently does most of its business online, with the company’s website at noorithelabel.com.

On Nov. 20 and 27, Mistry will host a vendor booth for Noori The Label at Morgan Hill Sidewalk Saturdays, an outdoor retail market that takes place on East Third Street from 9am to 1pm.

Noori The Label