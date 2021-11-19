good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
56.6 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 19, 2021
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Man arrested in relation to shooting outside Morgan Hill bar

Gilroy resident posted bail after arrest by regional SWAT team

By: Staff Report
88
0

Police arrested a Gilroy man who fired a gun during a fight outside a bar in downtown Morgan Hill on Halloween weekend, according to authorities.

About 11:35pm Oct. 29, Morgan Hill Police responded to the M&H Tavern, 17365 Monterey Road, to investigate a report of a physical fight in progress. An unknown male had discharged a firearm during the altercation, police said. 

MHPD officers determined there were no victims of the shooting when they arrived at the scene, says a press release from Morgan Hill Police. 

The ensuing police investigation led to the identification of Julian Tovar Gomez, 31, of Gilroy as the suspected shooter, police said. 

On Nov. 17, officers from the Morgan Hill/Gilroy Regional SWAT team served an arrest and search warrant at an address in unincorporated Gilroy. Gomez was arrested on a warrant accusing him of willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner. 

Gomez later posted bail and was released from custody, police said. 

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident can call MHPD Det. Ryan Warren at 669.253.4984 or email [email protected].

Additionally, the information can be given anonymously online at morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or by calling 1.800.222.TIPS.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Morgan Hill woman launches fashion line

Staff Report -
After Morgan Hill resident Reshma Mistry was let go...
Crime

Six students arrested after fight on Live Oak campus

Michael Moore -
Six juvenile Live Oak High School students were arrested...
Agriculture

San Jose city council votes to preserve Coyote Valley

Staff Report -
“Amazon-style” warehouses won't be in the future of Coyote...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Morgan Hill woman launches fashion line

Six students arrested after fight on Live Oak campus