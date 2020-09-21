good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
85.5 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 21, 2020
Article Search
BusinessFeaturedLocal NewsNews

‘Sidewalk Saturdays’ outdoor retail market starts Oct. 3

Weekly event takes place on East Third Street in downtown Morgan Hill

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
2
0

In an ongoing effort to promote local businesses, the City of Morgan Hill is encouraging downtown retailers to participate in the weekly “Sidewalk Saturdays” downtown shopping event starting Oct. 3.

Sidewalk Saturdays is an “outdoor popup retail marketplace along the south sidewalk of East Third Street between Monterey Road and Depot Street,” reads a Sept. 16 letter to downtown Morgan Hill businesses from the city’s Economic Development Director, Edith Ramirez.

The event will occur every Saturday from 10am to 2pm, from Oct. 3 through the end of the year, weather permitting. Sidewalk Saturdays will allow non-food retailers an opportunity to showcase and sell their products, while at the same time creating a “street activation” that will hopefully attract visitors and encourage them to stay in the city’s downtown for longer than they otherwise would, according to Ramirez’s letter.

“This retailers’ market is part of the City of Morgan Hill’s Economic Recovery Plan to support businesses during the Covid-19 shelter-in-place,” reads the Sept. 16 letter.

Vendors participating in Sidewalk Saturdays will be asked to arrive at 8am to unload and set up their booths on East Third Street. The street will not be closed. Vendors will be asked to park at the downtown parking garage and clean up their booth spaces by 3pm each Saturday.

All vendors will be required to follow Santa Clara County and State of California Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.

The program is part of the city’s “Buy Local” campaign, which encourages residents to support locally owned businesses. Vendors located downtown—not just on Third Street—are encouraged to participate in Sidewalk Saturdays by using their storefront sidewalks to attract visitors with displays and decorations.

For more information about Sidewalk Saturdays, contact Hilary Holeman at [email protected] or (408) 310-4656.

Avatar
Morgan Hill Times Staff

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Trammell Crow withdraws plans for Morgan Hill property

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
Trammell Crow Company has withdrawn its plans for the controversial Morgan Hill Technology Center proposal off Cochrane Road in northeast Morgan Hill, according to city staff.
Read more
Local News

Anderson Reservoir will close to public through 2030

Michael Moore |
Anderson Reservoir will be closed to boating, fishing and all recreational activities for the next several years starting Oct. 1. That’s when the local water district will begin draining the lake in order to begin construction on a new discharge tunnel and seismically retrofitted dam.
Read more
Crime

What are ‘Boogaloo Bois’ and what do they want?

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
Then on Aug. 27, Gilroy resident Alan Viarengo was arrested for allegedly sending 24 anonymous, threatening letters to Santa Clara County Health Officer Sara Cody. Investigators serving a search warrant at his home found 138 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and explosive materials.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Trammell Crow withdraws plans for Morgan Hill property

Anderson Reservoir will close to public through 2030