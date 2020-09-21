good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
85.5 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 22, 2020
Article Search
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

New website schedules Covid tests up to a week in advance

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
38
0

Santa Clara County on Sept. 21 announced a new website—www.sccfreetest.org—that lets residents schedule a Covid-19 test up to a week ahead of time at certain sites. Appointments for the drive-thru testing at the county fairgrounds can be made five days in advance.

County health officials also issued a reminder for those with healthcare coverage, saying private providers such as Kaiser, Sutter-Palo Alto Medical Foundation and HCA must offer free testing to members who:

  • Have Covid-19 symptoms.
  • Have had close contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.
  • Have been referred by the county for testing.
  • Are at higher risk of exposure to Covid-19 because they work in frontline settings, including teachers, healthcare workers, grocery store clerks and those working in ag or food manufacturing.

For more information on testing rights, check out the county FAQ page.

“We are seeing gains through our efforts to keep the community healthy, but with that comes a continued responsibility for individuals to get tested,” county Testing Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib said in a news release. “Whether it’s done through healthcare providers or County sites run by Valley Medical Center, continued diligence through testing is imperative to suppress the virus.”

Avatar
Morgan Hill Times Staff

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Report: Coe Park ecology will thrive due to SCU Fire

Michael Moore |
The SCU Lightning Complex Fire burned about 56,000 acres of Henry W. Coe State Park—about two-thirds of the park’s territory—but authorities say the blaze was good for the long-term health of the vast wilderness ecosystem.
Read more
Business

‘Sidewalk Saturdays’ outdoor retail market starts Oct. 3

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
In an ongoing effort to promote local businesses, the City of Morgan Hill is encouraging downtown retailers to participate in the weekly “Sidewalk Saturdays” downtown shopping event starting Oct. 3.
Read more
Local News

Trammell Crow withdraws plans for Morgan Hill property

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
Trammell Crow Company has withdrawn its plans for the controversial Morgan Hill Technology Center proposal off Cochrane Road in northeast Morgan Hill, according to city staff.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Report: Coe Park ecology will thrive due to SCU Fire

‘Sidewalk Saturdays’ outdoor retail market starts Oct. 3