February 16, 2022
A map from the city’s website shows the current conditions of the sports facilities and an undeveloped property owned by the city on Condit Road.
City seeks input on future of Condit Road sports properties

Outdoor Sports Complex, Aquatics Center and undeveloped land are subject of master plan efforts

By: Michael Moore
The City of Morgan Hill is seeking input from the public as officials develop a long-term master plan for publicly owned sports facilities and property on Condit Road.

Residents and other stakeholders interested in the future uses of the Outdoor Sports Complex, Aquatics Center and an adjacent undeveloped city-owned property are invited to take an online survey. The city has also scheduled a community meeting, to be conducted on Zoom, for March 7 to discuss the future of the Condit Road facilities. The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30pm.

City officials will use the input gathered from the survey and at the March meeting to update its master plan for the Condit Road facilities, and to propose improvements and expansions to the sites. While these improvements may not occur for several years, city officials say it is important to plan well in advance.

“The city has purchased additional property near the facilities and wants to develop plans for the eventual long term build out of the new property as well as make improvements on the existing properties,” said Morgan Hill Public Works Director Chris Ghione. “To do this work, a master plan must be developed followed by an environmental review. This plan will ultimately be used to develop the site for decades to come.”

The undeveloped property on Condit Road owned by the city is about 13 acres, and is located on the south side of the Aquatics Center.

Possible future uses of the property and nearby sports facilities include additional soccer fields, sand volleyball courts, picnic areas, field lights, stadiums “and many more uses,” Ghione said.

The current master plan for the Condit Road sports facilities is about 25 years old and outdated for current needs, Ghione added.

For more information about the potential future of the Condit Road recreational facilities and properties, and for a link to the survey, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p88m3yc

To register for the March 7 online community meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/yrfcwrea.

The OSC is currently operated by the nonprofit MHOSC, Inc. The complex is about 38 acres and features two artificial turf sports fields, plus a number of natural turf soccer fields.

The Morgan Hill Dennis Kennedy Aquatics Center, located at 16200 Condit Road, is a recreational and competition swim center.

