Senior Spotlight: Kira Jordan

Selecting students for the Morgan Hill Times’ annual senior spotlight honor is no enviable task. That’s why we make the principals, school counselors and staff sort it out. These students have navigated the labyrinth of high school hurdles, and we are inspired by their optimistic outlook, refreshing attitudes and heartfelt honesty. We celebrate them, their families, their mentors and all the graduating seniors in the Class of 2021.

Ann Sobrato High School: Kira Jordan

What are your plans after high school?

My plans after high school are to go to Gavilan College to receive my AA and then after my two years I would like to transfer to UCSD and study nursing.

What is one of your fondest memories from high school?

One of my fondest memories from high school was 4th period physical science in sophomore year, that class kind of made that whole year the greatest. It was all thanks to the teacher. She is the reason I made some of my closest friends today.

How did you adapt to the disruption of your high school experience and more than a year of distance learning due to Covid-19 restrictions?

It gave me a chance to find myself and it definitely allowed me to grow academically, and mentally. In the beginning of my senior year I lost my brother due to cancer and stopped attending school for two months, but because of the connectivity hub that the school provided I was able to pass my senior year with the best grade I’ve had throughout high school.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years I hope to be a nurse working in the ICU in a big hospital in San Diego, with my own home living comfortably and helping to save lives.

If you could leave one piece of advice for an incoming freshman, what would it be?

The advice I would give incoming freshmen is work hard for what you want and don’t ever change your dreams or goals to compromise for anyone.