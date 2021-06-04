Senior Spotlight: Ezinne Kalu

Selecting students for the Morgan Hill Times’ annual senior spotlight honor is no enviable task. That’s why we make the principals, school counselors and staff sort it out. These students have navigated the labyrinth of high school hurdles, and we are inspired by their optimistic outlook, refreshing attitudes and heartfelt honesty. We celebrate them, their families, their mentors and all the graduating seniors in the Class of 2021.

Ann Sobrato High School: Ezinne Kalu

What are your plans after high school?

After high school, I plan on attending Howard University in Washington, D.C. as a Computer Information Systems major!

What is one of your fondest memories from high school?

One of my fondest memories from high school would be my junior year homecoming. That school year, I was ASB social chair which meant I was in charge of planning school dances. I put a lot of work into planning this Homecoming and seeing all the students enjoy the dance made me feel very joyed and accomplished.

How did you adapt to the disruption of your high school experience and more than a year of distance learning due to Covid-19 restrictions?

I believe that one’s attitude and outlook on life affects the world around them. I could do nothing about the pandemic, and I had no control over anything or anyone about myself. I worked hard to keep a positive perspective on the situation and focused my energy on working on improving myself, getting into my dream school, and helping the community around me.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years I see myself as a graduate of Howard University and working at a top 20 technology company.

If you could leave one piece of advice for an incoming freshman, what would it be?

One piece of advice I would give an incoming freshman would be to stay true to themselves and their morals. It is so easy to get distracted in high school and it is more than okay to not always know what you are doing. However, it is very important to remember that you are the only person that you will be stuck with for the rest of your life. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone in order to further discover who you are as a person.