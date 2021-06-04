Senior Spotlight: Oscar Romero Lazaro

Selecting students for the Morgan Hill Times’ annual senior spotlight honor is no enviable task. That’s why we make the principals, school counselors and staff sort it out. These students have navigated the labyrinth of high school hurdles, and we are inspired by their optimistic outlook, refreshing attitudes and heartfelt honesty. We celebrate them, their families, their mentors and all the graduating seniors in the Class of 2021.

Ann Sobrato High School: Oscar Romero Lazaro

What are your plans after high school?

I plan on continuing my education at San Francisco State University where I’ll major in Computer Science/Electrical Engineering.

What is one of your fondest memories from high school?

My favorite memory from high school by far was in 10th grade when my Chemistry teacher talked about his experience at SFSU. Mr. Button got me excited about the idea of going to a four-year university and I’d say it’s one of my fondest memories in high school because of the fact that he inspired me to persevere through grades 10-12.

How did you adapt to the disruption of your high school experience and more than a year of distance learning due to Covid-19 restrictions?

Distance learning was quite the challenge for me. I spent the entire first semester of 12th grade sitting outside so I could attend zoom classes no matter if it was 90 or 50 degrees outside. Keeping a positive attitude helped me adapt to distance learning as well as my family being by my side to support me.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I see myself reminiscing about the beautiful struggle I endured in the education system. I’m going to frame this news article as an attest to my success. It’ll be written proof that no matter how much life throws at you, there’s always a way out.

If you could leave one piece of advice for an incoming freshman, what would it be?

I’d tell them to always try to keep a positive attitude because you’ll only make things worse for yourself if you’re negative.