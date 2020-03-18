good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 18, 2020
“Checkerspot Butterflies,” proposed for the public art component of Evergreen Village, is a kinetic wind sculpture by Saori Ide and Jonathan Russell of Berkeley-based Ride Art Studio. Photo courtesy of Evergreen Devco
Senior facility purchases property

Fitness studio under construction

By: Erik Chalhoub
A senior living facility operator has purchased a property in a commercial development under construction on the corner of Cochrane Road and Butterfield Boulevard.

McLean, Va.-based Artis Senior Living acquired a four-acre property within the 20-acre Evergreen Village development.

Land clearing is currently underway on Evergreen Devco’s project, with site improvements expected to be complete in April.

“Having Artis Senior Living pick up the four-acre housing parcel so quickly, it’s incredibly encouraging and affirms that Evergreen Village is well underway with the site improvement work,” said Rogg Collins, principal of Evergreen Devco. “One of our primary goals for Evergreen Village is to create a unique mixed-use center that the Morgan Hill community can enjoy for generations to come and we’re well poised to meet important community needs.”

The Morgan Hill project would be Artis Senior Living’s first facility on the west coast. Its nationwide portfolio includes 25 assisted living communities in operation or under construction, and more than 20 communities in various stages of planning and development.

The Evergreen Village project will consist of retail shops, restaurants, a hotel and other facilities. According to the Morgan Hill Economic Development Department, site reviews are currently being considered for a fast food restaurant, a tire store, a hotel and a convenience store with a gas station, in addition to the senior living facility.

Tenants have not yet been announced.

Frans Construction, Inc. is the general contractor on the site and MH Engineering Co. is the civil engineer on the project. Gary Hansen of Cushman & Wakefield represented Evergreen in the transaction and Robert Clifford of Lee & Associates represented the buyer. 

Fitness studio under construction

F45 Training will be part of the Granary’s expansion project at 17460 Depot St., Suite 100.

Construction is well underway for Weston Miles Architect’s 3,747-square-foot addition that will include commercial office/retail space next to the grain silos on the project site.

F45 provides team training and 45-minute functional workouts, with studios across the world. The Morgan Hill studio, which has not yet announced an opening date, is owned by Paige and Paul Kepner.

For information, visit f45training.com/morganhill.

Send business news to Erik Chalhoub at [email protected]

Erik Chalhoub

