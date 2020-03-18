The Gilroy Premium Outlets are closed through April 7 following Santa Clara County’s order to cease all “non-essential” operations to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The outlets, which stretch along San Ysidro Avenue, Leavesley Road and Arroyo Circle, consist of nearly 120 stores, such as Forever 21, Nike Factory Store and Levi’s Outlet Store.

Outlets owner Simon Property Group announced the closure on March 17, and the next day said it would close all of its retail properties in the country through March 29, including malls, premium outlets and mills. The Indianapolis, Ind.-based company is billed as the largest shopping mall operator in the country, with more than 200 properties.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees are of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Simon Chief Executive Officer David Simon.

In the days leading up to the county’s March 16 order, most stores in the Gilroy Premium Outlets had either closed or reduced their hours. On Monday afternoon, a handful of shoppers browsed the stores, while workers continued construction on the outlets’ new restaurant, BurgerIM.

“We must all adhere strictly to these governmental orders—these are not merely advice or guidance, but instead mandatory legal requirements,” a posting on the outlets’ website stated.

Information was not immediately available regarding how employees would be affected.

