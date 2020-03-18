good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 18, 2020
Art Nazzal, owner of Mr. Falafel in Morgan Hill. File photo.
FeaturedNews

Local restaurants remain open for takeout, delivery

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
54
0

While the ongoing Santa Clara County lockdown prohibits local restaurants, bars, entertainment facilities and other businesses from serving customers on site, many restaurants in Morgan Hill continue to sell food for takeout and delivery.

The Morgan Hill Downtown Association posted a list on social media of each restaurant’s current open or closure status. None of the restaurants are open for dine-in service, though some are offering takeout and curbside service.

Food delivery services such as DoorDash are also an option for restaurants that are open for takeout during the three-week shelter at home order.

The stay-home order was issued March 16 by the public health officials of six counties in the Bay Area. The directive is an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 illness, which has resulted in the deaths of seven residents in Santa Clara County, and more than 100 in the nation.

The order prohibits all residents from leaving their homes except to conduct “essential business,” which is defined in the six-county order.

The MHDA’s list of current restaurant openings, which was posted March 18 on the association’s Facebook page, follows. The list is subject to change at any time during the stay-home order, which expires April 7:

Betto’s – Closed Temporarily

Bubbles & Brew – Curbside Service for Food, Wine & Beer. Discounting

by-the-bottle wine and beer by the bottle/can retail – the only location in

downtown that can do that.

Craft Roots – Unknown. They were closed at lunch, but don’t know when they

open

GVA – Take-Out

House of Siam – Take-Out and Delivery

Ladera – Closed Temporarily

Maurizios – Take-Out

Noah’s – Unknown. They were closed at lunch. No notices on the door.

Odeum – Take-Out

Prova – Take-Out

Rosy’s – Curbside Menu

Sinaloa – Take-Out

Trail Dust – Take-Out

Opa! – Take-Out. Possibly delivery by end of week – final decision not

made

Tac-Oh – Take-Out

Mr. Falafel – open

AJ’s – open

Jonty’s – open

