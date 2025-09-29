Chef Charlie Palmer is so bullish on Morgan Hill, he chose it as the site of the forthcoming Appellation Hotel, a partnership he is undertaking with local entrepreneur Frank Leal. Set for completion in early 2026, the hotel will extend the reach of Appellation properties, the most recent of which just opened in Lodi, to encompass a stretch of Santa Clara Valley’s agricultural richness that has not yet been overtaken by high tech sprawl.

Impressed by the region’s farms, restaurants and wineries, Palmer and Leal teamed up to put on the first annual MOHI Food & Wine Festival last fall. The sold-out crowd at MOHI Farm in downtown Morgan Hill eagerly sampled delights from local and guest chefs, and enjoyed a wide selection of mostly local wines, while grooving to live music on a picture-perfect day.

“Last year’s MOHI Food & Wine reminded me of what I’ve always believed,” Palmer said. “Morgan Hill has the spirit, talent and energy to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with any food and wine destination. The enthusiasm we saw confirmed that this community is ready to celebrate its own bounty.”

Good news: it’s back. Bigger and better than ever, the Second Annual MOHI Food & Wine Festival returns on Oct. 5, with a sensational lineup of food and wine from chefs and winemakers throughout California, promising a day of delicious indulgence.

The event will also shine a light on local craftsmanship and artisans, including LUXE Lighting and Frantoio Olive Grove, and the beat will be provided by DJ Khosmo.

Says Jules Esposito, Corporate Strategy & Operations Manager at Appellation, “The goal of MOHI Food & Wine is to celebrate Morgan Hill as a culinary destination, plus it’s about supporting community and building excitement for the hotel to come!”

While last year’s gala festivities promoted some of the food world’s biggest celebrities, including a cookbook signing by Chef Tyler Florence, this year’s event is focused on supporting tomorrow’s culinary leaders, and will benefit the Morgan Hill Unified School District.

“We’re using this event to invest in the next generation,” Palmer said. “Through our support of Morgan Hill Unified School District’s food programs, we want to give students a window into what a future in hospitality can look like—and inspire them to see the ingredients growing right in their backyard as the foundation for both healthier choices and creative careers.

“That’s what excites me most about MOHI Food & Wine: it’s about celebrating today while building tomorrow.”

This year’s MOHI Food & Wine lineup includes local chefs Nicola Cavicchini of Cordevalle, Sal Calisi of Odeum, Lance Ramhurst of MOHI Farm and Michael Jochner of MHUSD—along with guest chefs Bryan Voltaggio of Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse in LA, Neal Fraser of Redbird in LA, Shane McAnelly of Sonoma’s Dry Creek Kitchen and Melissa Yanc of Quail & Condor in Healdsburg.

VIP ticket holders will be treated to a gift bag including a Charlie Palmer cookbook (which he will graciously sign), and they’ll be able to indulge in delicacies from Tsar Nicolai Caviar, Hog Island Oyster and Cypress Grove Cheese, while sipping on VELI Vodka cocktails and Champagne Palmer bubbles from noon-1pm at MOHI Farm.

The General Admission portion runs from 1-4pm in the Farmer’s Market area on Depot Street, where guests will sample abundant food and wine pairings from 14 restaurants (as of press time). There will also be a Poke Bar, and if you’ve always wondered how to properly carve up a fresh caught whole fish, there will be a tuna breakdown demonstration by Lusamerica.

What the chefs are preparing, pairing

Baker Melissa McGaughey of Quail and Condor Bakery from Healdsburg, will present Oyster Mushroom Sourdough Tartine made with Yecora Rojo and topped with Mt. Eitan Ady goat’s milk feta (Bulgarian style), preserved apples and house granola with native pecans. This goodness-packed dish will be paired with Chandon Brut. Yecora Rojo is a hard red spring wheat developed as a collaboration between Mexico and the United States, and prized by bakers for its excellent gluten content, rich, malty flavor and buttery notes.

Edible Silicon Valley Publisher Coline LeConte (left) is pictured with South Valley writer Laura Ness at the 2024 MOHI Food & Wine Festival in downtown Morgan Hill. Photo courtesy of Laura Ness



Neal Fraser of Redbird will grill up an Octopus Tostada with pickled cherry tomatoes, white beans and salsa matcha, paired with a Leal Chardonnay.

Chef Duskie Estes of Healdsburg, will serve up a “Black + Blue” MLT Bruschetta made with black garlic, Pt. Reyes blue, mushroom and arugula, paired with a 2019 Alara Sangiovese, made by local winemaker, Janu Arasu.

MOHI Farm’s Chef Lance Ramhurst plans to serve Smoked Beef Short Rib with shishito pepper and charred corn over pimento-cauliflower grits, paired with a 2009 Leal Godsend Cabernet Sauvignon.

Hailing from Paso Robles, Chef Julien Asseo of the newly opened Les Petites Canailles, will serve up Grilled Morro Bay Pacific Gold Oyster with fermented pineapple + pink peppercorn mignonette, topped with cilantro oil. This will be served with his father’s 2024 L’Aventure Rosé from Paso Robles.

The always popular Todd Fisher of The Meatery in Salinas will wow the crowd with his impressive “Caveman Style” Prime Tomahawk, topped with burnt cherry tomato and oyster butter, paired with the 2015 Leal Carnavál Meritage Blend. Get plenty of napkins!

Chef Emanuel Vasquez of Cochis Kitchen will cook up Mojo Pulled Pork Taco with pear salsa.

Cristobal Castro of Léal Hospitality will present a House Smoked Pastrami with gruyere and Wise Goat Organics ‘kraut, paired with the 2023 Lion Ranch Grenache Blanc, made by local winemaker, Kim Engelhardt.

Chef Michael Jochner of Morgan Hill Unified School District and his culinary students will serve up a Mustard Chicken + Broccolini Skewer with hourani and an heirloom tomato salad, served with the 2023 Sarah’s Vineyard Estate Chardonnay.

Chef Shane McAnelly of Dry Creek Kitchen will plate up Diver Scallop with cauliflower agrodolce and toasted almond, paired with 2024 Rodney Strong Alexander Valley Sauvignon Blanc.

Chef Thomas Bellec of Appellation Hotels will prepare Cedar Plank Salmon with squash hummus, tomato, and green apple + bacon relish, paired with 2023 Mauritson Dry Creek Valley Sauvignon Blanc.

Bryan Voltaggio of Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse will serve Short Ribs with the 2022 Twice Tyger Petit Verdot, estate-grown by winery owner Billoo Rataul, who debuted his Morgan Hill based label earlier this year.

Chef Nicola Cavacchini of Cordevalle will present Hanger Steak with corn and scallion pistou, topped with rosemary truffle butter, paired with 2022 Harney Lane Zinfandel.

Chef Sal Calisi of Odeum will grill up Greek Lamb Chop with balsamic roasted strawberries, and creamy pecorino and truffle corn, paired with a 2023 Bricoleur Pinot Noir.

That’s one heaping helping of talent.

Says Palmer, “My hope is simple: that guests leave not only having enjoyed great food and wine, but also feeling a stronger connection to this region and the people who pour their heart into it.”

For tickets and more information about the 2025 MOHI Food & Wine Festival, visit mohifoodandwine.com.