A new partnership between San José State University and the Morgan Hill Unified School District offers guaranteed admission to SJSU for graduating high school seniors—aiming to expand access and equity for local students.

The program, known as “Guaranteed Pathway,” launched Sept. 25 at the Live Oak High School theater.

The partnership marks a new era in preparing students for college and careers—and expanding dual enrollment opportunities—district staff said. Starting in fall 2026, all eligible graduating seniors from MHUSD will be guaranteed admission to SJSU. The program also offers dual enrollment to SJSU for MHUSD high school students.

For many students and families, navigating college admissions can be daunting, and Guaranteed Pathway removes one of the biggest hurdles, MHUSD said in a program announcement. Expanded dual enrollment helps reduce costs, lightens course loads in college and improves academic preparedness by allowing students to earn college credits while still in high school.

The program aligns with the district’s mission of ensuring college and career readiness for all students, district officials added.

“Our Guaranteed Pathway partnership with San José State University is truly transformational for our community,” MHUSD Superintendent Dr. Carmen Garcia said. “Beginning in fall 2026, every eligible Morgan Hill Unified student will know that a college education is within reach with guaranteed admission to SJSU. Coupled with our dual enrollment programs, this pathway lowers the financial and academic barriers that too often stand in the way of student success.”

In the coming months, eligible students, families and school counselors will have access to detailed information about Guaranteed Pathway eligibility, application timelines and the courses offered through dual enrollment, district staff said. Informational events will be held to clarify requirements and ensure every eligible student knows how to take full advantage of this opportunity.

Garcia added, “This collaboration reflects our deep belief that every student deserves both opportunity and support, and I could not be more grateful to our partners at SJSU and to everyone who helped make this life-changing promise a reality.”