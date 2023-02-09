good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
51 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
February 9, 2023
Article Search
Jerry Ayala, owner of the Flower Cottage in Morgan Hill, shows a sampling of flower arrangements featured at his downtown shop as Valentine's Day nears. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
NewsBusinessLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Sea of color for Valentine’s Day

Local shop offers custom, specialized bouquet arrangements

By: Michael Moore
13
0

With Americans expected to spend billions of dollars on Valentine’s Day this year, local shops are looking to reap some of the profits.

One such shop is Flower Cottage of Morgan Hill, located on East First Street in Morgan Hill. Owner Jerry Ayala said Valentine’s Day, which takes place on Feb. 14, is by far the shop’s busiest day of the year. As of early this week, he was already busy processing orders for the holiday, and is expecting to take a lot more—especially with the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 and a history of many shoppers taking their time to secure gifts for their Valentine. 

“With the Super Bowl (on Sunday), they’ll be calling Monday. There’s going to be a lot of last minute orders,” Ayala said. 

Flower Cottage, which is in its 10th year at its current location, offers custom bouquets, imported roses and specialized arrangements, Ayala said. By far the most popular request for Valentine’s Day is red roses. 

The shop also carries a variety of non-floral gifts, such as chocolate, balloons and teddy bears. 

Throughout the year, Flower Cottage enjoys reliable business from many returning customers, Ayala said. Most of the shop’s orders are for special occasions such as birthdays, graduations and anniversaries—plus “a lot of ‘thinking of you’ and ‘get well.’” 

Throughout the floral industry, weddings and events make up a significant chunk of sales. But Ayala said that’s not a major part of his business, as he does about 25 events per year. 

And while sales slumped during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ayala said business has returned almost back to normal—largely thanks to the loyal, regular customers. 

“There were a lot of customers who tried to support us (during) the pandemic, to keep us busy. We have a lot of really nice customers,” Ayala said. 

Gifts, cards and other Valentine’s Day goods line the shelves at the Flower Cottage. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year. That’s up from $23.9 billion in 2022. 

Consumers plan to spend an average of $192.80 on Valentine’s gifts—up from $175.41 last year, according to the NRF. 

And it’s not just flowers that consumers are planning to gift. Top Valentine’s Day gifts this year include candy (57%), greeting cards (40%), flowers (37%), an evening out (32%), jewelry (21%), gift cards (20%) and clothing (19%), according to the results of a survey conducted by the NRF. The results were released Jan. 25. 

“Valentine’s Day is a special occasion to shop for the people we care most about,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “This year, as consumers embrace spending on friends and loved ones, retailers are ready to help customers celebrate Valentine’s Day with memorable gifts at affordable prices.”

Flower Cottage is located at 35 East First St., Suite C. Orders can be placed online at the store’s website, theflowercottageofmorganhill.com

This bouquet is set to go from the cold case at the Flower Cottage in Morgan Hill. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Local Scene: Traffic Court moves to South County

Staff Report -
Traffic Court moves to South County The Santa Clara County...
Community

Religion: The true meaning of rachamim, compassion

submitted -
Jewish teachings emphasize the importance of “rachamim,” which is...
Business

Banuelos honored for Leadership Excellence

Staff Report -
Longtime community volunteer and founding board member of the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,223FollowersFollow
2,870FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Traffic Court moves to South County

Religion: The true meaning of rachamim, compassion