Religion: The true meaning of rachamim, compassion

Jewish teachings emphasize the importance of “rachamim,” which is usually translated as compassion or mercy. We first read about rachamim when it is used in Exodus 34:6-7 in the Hebrew Bible. It is one of the 13 attributes used to describe God. In the Hebrew, rachamim is actually a plural word. According to the Rabbis, this is because the word “compassion” has many interpretations and everyone has their own interpretation of what compassion means. The Torah (the Five Books of Moses) explains the meaning through the root of the word “rechem,” or womb, teaching us that the way a mother feels about the child she carries under her heart constitutes compassion.

Congregation Emeth has an annual event that provides an opportunity for the community to engage in the Jewish concept of compassion. While a social event, every year the Emeth Mah Jongg group hosts a Mah Jongg tournament. Women come from San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Fresno and Carmel to participate. The intent of the tournament is to meet new people, have fun and to raise funds. But it is also an annual opportunity to learn about and meet the needs of women in our community.

This year, the Mah Jongg Tournament committee partnered with the South County Compassion Center, the recipient of the tournament proceeds. The players in the Mah Jongg tournaments are very generous, especially when they know our proceeds are going to support women. This year the increase in the number of women who are unhoused in our community led to an agreement to use the proceeds to purchase tents and feminine products.

Congregation Emeth has had a weekly Mah Jongg game for many years, hosting several tables of players. The Chinese game became popular with Jewish women in the United States in the late 1940s. The game was brought to the U.S. by some of the women who fled the Holocaust and landed safely in Shanghai, China. As the refugees settled into Chinese culture, the women began learning the game played by their Chinese neighbors. When they left China to settle in the United States, they brought the game with them. Although American Mah Jongg is slightly different from the original Chinese game, the tiles and the concept are the same.

Ultimately, it’s all about the friendships that grow as women—and men also—enjoy the challenge of the game and each other. Encouraging that social interaction is the reason Congregation Emeth hosts its weekly game. But the outgrowth is the annual tournament that raises donations to benefit local charities.

It is said that rachamim (compassion) begins at home. We are fortunate in our community to have so many people who have opened their hearts and hands to give people in need a step up out of poverty.

Susan Meyers is the founding member of the Interfaith CommUNITY of South County and the current group facilitator. She is a past president of Congregation Emeth, the Jewish Community of South County. Rabbi Debbie Israel is a founding member of the Interfaith Clergy Association, Rabbi Emerita of Congregation Emeth, and Executive Director of Interfaith Activities for South County. For information or to become part of interfaith activities, visit InterfaithCommUNITY.org.