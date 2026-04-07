An electric scooter rider died in a traffic collision in Morgan Hill on April 5, according to police.

About 8:03pm, Morgan Hill Police responded to the 14000 block of Monterey Road following reports of a two-vehicle crash involving an electric scooter and a larger vehicle, MHPD said in a press release. Officers and emergency paramedics arrived and provided first aid, but the scooter rider was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation. Officers do not yet know if alcohol or drug impairment were a factor in the collision.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office said it has not yet confirmed the scooter rider’s identity.

“The Morgan Hill Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the decedent during this difficult time,” says the press release. “We remind all motorists to remain alert, obey traffic laws and use extra caution when traveling through intersections or crossing lanes of traffic, especially during low-light conditions.”

Anyone with information about the collision can call MHPD Det. Sgt. Sean Bayard at 408.607.3032 or email se*********@***********ca.gov.