Police arrested two people after a “sharp-eyed resident” called the Morgan Hill Police Department to report an auto burglary in progress. Officers later learned the suspects were likely involved in a number of thefts early in the morning March 26.

About 4:26am, someone called MHPD to report an auto burglary near East Dunne Avenue and Butterfield Boulevard, the department said in a press release. Officers arrived and saw two people running off with tools.

Police caught up with the suspects and detained them. They were later identified as Hector Maciel, 37, of San Jose, and Mario Perez Vegas, 35, of San Jacinto, police said.

After the arrest, police heard from three more victims reporting car break-ins on Pratola Court, Shasta Lane and Yosemite Way. The suspects had targeted work vehicles and stole tools that “people rely on to support their families,” police said.

Officers recovered more than $50,000 worth of stolen tools and returned them to their owners, according to MHPD.