July 14, 2023
A group of hikers walk Mummy Mountain Trail at Harvey Bear County Park as it approaches Coyote Lake. Photo: Ron Erskine
Santa Clara County Parks open for free on July 29

By: Staff Report
Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation will host a special Free Entrance Day on July 29 “as a token of gratitude to the community for entrusting the department with the stewardship and recreation of over 52,000 acres of beautiful parkland and 28 adventurous and unique parks,” says a press release from county parks. On July 29, visitors will be able to explore nature without any entrance fees at county parks, fostering a deeper connection between the community and their cherished outdoor spaces. 

“By opening fee based County Park gates at no cost, we aim to remove any barriers that may prevent individuals and families from experiencing all that County Parks provide,” states Don Rocha, Executive Park Director. 

Whether it’s hiking along scenic trails, picnicking in picturesque surroundings or engaging in various recreational activities, the Free Entrance Day offers an opportunity for all to create a memorable day while connecting with nature, says the press release. 

The July 29 Free Entrance Day is also the parks and recreation department’s way of “expressing gratitude to the community for their continuous support and trust in our mission.” 

