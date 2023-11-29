Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury recruiting members for 2024-25 session

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Beth McGowen is inviting civic-minded residents to apply for service on the 2024-25 Civil Grand Jury, an independent body that acts as the county’s watchdog agency.

The Civil Grand Jury is empowered to investigate all facts of county and city government, special districts and school districts, according to the Superior Court. The Grand Jury is authorized to scrutinize financial books, records and expenditures in an effort to ensure the responsible use of public funds.

The Civil Grand Jury is also tasked with evaluating the conditions of jails and juvenile detention facilities.

Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years old, U.S. citizens and residents of Santa Clara County, said the court. Those selected to serve on the panel must make a time commitment of an average of 25 hours per week for the duration of the fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.

“Service as a Civil Grand Juror offers participants a unique platform to harness their civic responsibility, empowering them to delve into the intricacies of local governance,” McGowen said. “By actively engaging in the process, individuals have the extraordinary opportunity to cultivate innovative recommendations that not only scrutinize but also elevate government operations, contributing to the continual improvement and efficiency of our community.”

The application process is fully online. To apply, access and fill out the 2024-25 application at tinyurl.com/ms8j5wun. For comprehensive information about service on the Civil Grand Jury, visit the online brochure at tinyurl.com/ykh6eshk.

More information can also be found by calling Civil Grand Jury Deputy Manager Britney Huelbig at 408.882.2721 or emailing [email protected].

Applications must be submitted by March 29, 2024.