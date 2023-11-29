good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
55.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 29, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessLocal NewsNonprofitsSchools

Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury recruiting members for 2024-25 session

Applicants must be available throughout fiscal year

By: Staff Report
9
0

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Beth McGowen is inviting civic-minded residents to apply for service on the 2024-25 Civil Grand Jury, an independent body that acts as the county’s watchdog agency. 

The Civil Grand Jury is empowered to investigate all facts of county and city government, special districts and school districts, according to the Superior Court. The Grand Jury is authorized to scrutinize financial books, records and expenditures in an effort to ensure the responsible use of public funds. 

The Civil Grand Jury is also tasked with evaluating the conditions of jails and juvenile detention facilities. 

Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years old, U.S. citizens and residents of Santa Clara County, said the court. Those selected to serve on the panel must make a time commitment of an average of 25 hours per week for the duration of the fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025. 

“Service as a Civil Grand Juror offers participants a unique platform to harness their civic responsibility, empowering them to delve into the intricacies of local governance,” McGowen said. “By actively engaging in the process, individuals have the extraordinary opportunity to cultivate innovative recommendations that not only scrutinize but also elevate government operations, contributing to the continual improvement and efficiency of our community.”

The application process is fully online. To apply, access and fill out the 2024-25 application at tinyurl.com/ms8j5wun. For comprehensive information about service on the Civil Grand Jury, visit the online brochure at tinyurl.com/ykh6eshk

More information can also be found by calling Civil Grand Jury Deputy Manager Britney Huelbig at 408.882.2721 or emailing [email protected]

Applications must be submitted by March 29, 2024. 

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Housing wins as Rivas shuffles Legislature leadership deck

Who’s up and who’s down? When the news broke...
Agriculture

LUV represents best of valley’s wines

What do you do when you’ve owned and operated...
Community

Motorcyclist dies in accident near Morgan Hill

A motorcyclist died and his passenger was severely injured...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,630FansLike
1,294FollowersFollow
2,844FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Housing wins as Rivas shuffles Legislature leadership deck

LUV represents best of valley’s wines