The Rosewood CordeValle hotel in San Martin, shuttered since March due to the ongoing pandemic, hopes to reopen Sept. 1. However, more layoffs are coming as the business feels the effects of the five-month closure.

According to a notice filed with the state Employment Development Department on July 8, Rosewood Cordevalle will permanently lay off 82 workers effective Aug. 24. On March 17, the date Santa Clara County’s shelter-in-place order went into effect, the resort temporarily laid off 263 employees, state filings show.

Companies that employ at least 75 workers are required by state law to give employees at least a 60-day notice of layoffs or closures under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The WARN notice must also be submitted to the state.

The resort’s golf course reopened on May 4, when the county eased its order.

In a statement on its website, Rosewood CordeValle thanked guests for their patience during this “unprecedented time.”

“Our planned reopening date is September 1, 2020, providing the easing of county-wide restrictions in place by the County of Santa Clara,” the statement read. “As we look ahead to resuming operations, the health and safety of our guests and associates remain the utmost priority, and we will continue to operate following the guidelines set by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ Commitment to Care global health and safety program to ensure the protection of all those who visit Rosewood CordeValle.”

According to CordeValle’s parent company, Rosewood Hotel Group, the program includes increased cleaning and disinfecting of common touch points, such as lobby areas, public bathrooms and elevators, and the regular cleaning of all air filters and air conditioning systems. The company is also exploring new sanitization methods such as electrostatic sprayers, foggers and UVC light, a statement by Rosewood officials read. All guests and associates will, upon returning to work or entering the hotel, be required to have their temperature checked.

Rosewood Hotel Group launched Rosewood Raise in April, a relief fund for employees of the company. The initiative relies primarily on individual donations from employees and the public, as well as support from Rosewood Hotel Group.