Revised forecast says more rain coming to Bay Area

The National Weather Service has revised its rainfall forecast for the storm expected to begin Tuesday morning and last through the holiday weekend.

The biggest change in the forecast issued Monday is expected along the Big Sur coastline south of Monterey, where rock slides closed Highway 1 for a few days last week south of Big Sur near the border of San Luis Obispo County.

The forecast now is for 3-4 inches of rain, 1-2 inches less than what had been forecast the day before.

The new forecast also calls for a little more rain—2-3 inches—for San Jose and the inland areas of the East Bay and down into San Benito County, an increase of 1-1.5 inches over what had been forecast.

A map showing a revised rainfall forecast for the region issued Monday from a storm expected to begin Tuesday and last through the holiday weekend (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.