good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57.6 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
December 21, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Revised forecast says more rain coming to Bay Area

Storm expected to last Tuesday morning through holiday weekend

By: Bay City News
44
0

The National Weather Service has revised its rainfall forecast for the storm expected to begin Tuesday morning and last through the holiday weekend.

The biggest change in the forecast issued Monday is expected along the Big Sur coastline south of Monterey, where rock slides closed Highway 1 for a few days last week south of Big Sur near the border of San Luis Obispo County.

The forecast now is for 3-4 inches of rain, 1-2 inches less than what had been forecast the day before.

The new forecast also calls for a little more rain—2-3 inches—for San Jose and the inland areas of the East Bay and down into San Benito County, an increase of 1-1.5 inches over what had been forecast.

A map showing a revised rainfall forecast for the region issued Monday from a storm expected to begin Tuesday and last through the holiday weekend (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.  

Bay City News

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Sobrato girls soccer team aims to get back to the top

Bay City News -
After struggling through the Covid spring season, the Sobrato...
COVID-19

Fundraising drive earns teen recognition, scholarship

Bay City News -
At age 13, Addy Mosher is already setting an...
Local News

Local Scene: Assessor’s annual report, broadband assistance

Bay City News -
Assessor releases annual report Santa Clara County Tax Assessor Larry...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Sobrato girls soccer team aims to get back to the top

Fundraising drive earns teen recognition, scholarship