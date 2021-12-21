Local Scene: Assessor’s annual report, broadband assistance

Assessor releases annual report

Santa Clara County Tax Assessor Larry Stone’s office on Dec. 13 published the 2021-22 Assessor’s Annual Report, which summarizes important assessment information for policy makers, finance directors, real estate people, the business community and property owners, says a press release.

“The Annual Report, initially published in 1999, has become an increasingly popular and useful tool for citizens and policymakers, and is available on our website at www.sccassessor.org,” Stone said.

The report provides an executive summary, in addition to detailed countywide information about Santa Clara County’s Assessment Roll, and compares this year’s assessment roll to prior year assessment information. It also provides a snapshot of the market value of transactions between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020, a year heavily impacted by Covid-19.

In addition to comparing the 2021-2022 assessment year to the prior year, the report contains informative charts chronicling the economic boom that has occurred over the past 10 years.

Additionally, the report provides assessment roll data about each of the county’s 15 cities and the unincorporated portions of the county. It contains assessment data summarized by the type of properties and their assessed values separated, not only by city, but also by school districts. Finally, the report provides a comparison of Santa Clara County’s roll data to other Bay Area counties and California’s largest counties.

The Assessor’s Annual Report is available online at www.sccassessor.org.

Households encouraged to apply for broadband benefit program

The County of Santa Clara is encouraging eligible households to apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program. This new Federal Communications Commission benefit will help lower the cost of broadband service to people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EBB program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households, and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. The benefit also provides up to $100 per household toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet through a participating broadband provider.

People can apply at The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program website at getemergencybroadband.org. The deadline is Dec. 31.

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets one of the criteria below:

• Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines;

• Gets Medi-Cal; Gets EBT (CalFresh or CalWORKS) benefits;

• Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021 or 2021-2022 school year;

• Qualifies for Lifeline phone benefits;

• Gets Tribal TANF or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations benefits;

• Received a Federal Pell Grant this year;

• Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or

• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or Covid-19 program.

For information, visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit or call 833.511.0311.

State enacts recycled content standards

California is making strides in reducing plastic pollution with the nation’s first legislation on recycled content standards in plastic bottles.

Effective Jan. 1, all plastic California Refund Value drink containers in the state must be made with at least 15% recycled materials.

Ultimately, California’s goal is to require all plastic bottles to be made of 50% recycled materials by 2030, which would surpass the European Union’s 30% mandate as the highest percentage requirement in the world.

City Hall closed

City of Morgan Hill offices will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, 2022 for the city’s annual winter furlough. City Hall will reopen for regular business hours on Jan. 3. All emergency and essential services will be available during the furlough.

Carrillo named to Honor’s List

Sophia Carrillo, from Morgan Hill, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Honors List for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Carrillo is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Undergraduate students who have earned a GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) for the recent quarter are on the Honors List.