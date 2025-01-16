At the beginning of this year, I am reminded once again of the connection among all people. I heard just a couple of days ago that former President Jimmy Carter believed that there was a spark of the divine in all of us. I couldn’t agree more.

For those who say they don’t believe in a higher power, it doesn’t matter. Our creator believes in us and wants us to practice love, justice and peace. And this divine spark makes us siblings.

Rev. Dr. Linda Holbrook

Our country celebrates Rev. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday this year on Jan. 20. In 1983, President Ronald Regan signed a law establishing the third Monday in January to honor King.

The first observance of the holiday was in 1986, and it wasn’t until the early 2000s that all 50 states recognized the federal holiday. The fact that some states were resistant to honoring King, tells us that the arc toward equality and justice can be painfully slow.

Rev. Martin Luther King was the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the civil rights movement, which protested racial discrimination in federal and state law and civil society. Rev. King believed the sustainable solution to injustice and violence in our world was nonviolence and it would ultimately lead to the creation of the Beloved Community, where injustice ceases, and love prevails.

The Beloved Community was not just a theory of what could happen, but a reality for what would happen. We haven’t achieved the Beloved Community yet, but we can take action to bring it closer to fulfillment.

While Rev. King’s focus was on the African American members of our society, I believe that if Rev. King were alive today, he would reach out to all groups within our society with his message of equality, love and justice for all.

As we begin 2025, let us acknowledge that we, members of the interfaith community, are siblings. We are connected by this divine spark within us. As siblings we care about what is happening to each other, and we are called to speak out in support of one another. Our call is to promote love, equality, peace and justice.

One of Rev. King’s sayings was, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” We have seen injustices and violence to members of some faith communities. King’s saying tells us that if one of our faith communities is dealing with injustice, then it affects all of us.

The Beloved Community is not possible, until we see what is happening around us, and speak out and take action when necessary.

The idea of having that divine spark, of being connected and looking out for each other, is exciting and can also be challenging. But in acknowledging that we are connected, that we are siblings, we are reminded that we are not alone, especially in times of trouble.

There are others to listen to us, and to help us take steps to become the Beloved Community.

Let us, as siblings, listen to each other, pay attention to what each faith community is experiencing, and be there for support when it matters the most.

Rev. Dr. Linda A. Holbrook is the pastor of Morgan Hill United Methodist Church and a member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance. She may be contacted at li************@ho*****.com.