good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
60.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
December 15, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal NewsReligion

Religion: True freedom of discussion

By: submitted
21
0

“Parents shall not be put to death for their children, nor shall children be put to death for their parents; only for one’s own crime shall a person be put to death.”  — Deuteronomy 24:16 

This injunction in the Book of Deuteronomy is a reversal of the ancient belief that God (or gods for polytheists) operated in the realm of punishing groups more than individuals. This important verse from the Old Testament, expanded by later prophetic writings, has been important in Western Civilization, and now around the world, to develop justice systems that render justice to individuals and not to groups for the actions of individuals.

Rev. Michael Hendrickson

Some of the most shameful acts of our nation’s history have been due to violating this principle. An example still in the memory of some in South County is the 1942 forced relocation of Japanese-Americans in the early days of World War Two.

This moral principle is not just applicable to the government and judicial systems. It applies to individuals and society as well. In his important two-volume series of books, Democracy in America, published in 1835 and 1840 respectively, the Frenchman Alexis de Tocqueville observed this insight about American society:

“A king, moreover, has only a physical power that acts on deeds and cannot reach wills; but the majority is vested with a strength simultaneously physical and moral, which acts on the will as well as on actions and which at the same time prevents the deed and the desire to do it. I know of no country where, in general, there reigns less independence of mind and true freedom of discussion than in America.”

I would argue that mass media, whether it represents a literal majority or not, enjoys a similar power in our day to suppress freedom of speech and thought.

In South County there exist many minorities. In fact, Santa Clara County is a majority-minority locality where no ethnic majority exists. Yet we have in our midst minorities who feel vulnerability and fear. I will name two: Jews and Muslims. I have the privilege of having acquaintances from both these faith groups and can share with you that both groups are fearful of coming forward in the public sphere to voice their opinions on the Israeli-Hamas War and other topics in the current atmosphere.  

I’m not speaking of major cities and universities where conflicts over differing ways of thinking are to be expected. I’m speaking here of placid South County.

What can be done? First, if we ourselves are guilty of blanket judgments, we should repent of this attitude. Second, we should be vociferous supporters of the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment. Third, if we are blessed to have friends and acquaintances of those who feel silenced, we should be encouraging their presence here in South County and our willingness to defend their rights.  

We can do better than have the curses of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and the suppression of free speech in our South County communities.

Father Michael Hendrickson is the Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Gilroy and an active participant in the Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County. He can be contacted at [email protected].

Rev. Michael Hendrickson
Rev. Michael Hendrickson

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

State’s gas tax revenue projected to drop by $6B

California’s funding from gas taxes will drop by nearly...
Community

Letter: Financial literacy a worthy curriculum

I have a love/ hate relationship with the Guest...
Community

Council explores options to reopen remote public comment

Morgan Hill City Council members want to resume remote...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,630FansLike
1,299FollowersFollow
2,844FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

State’s gas tax revenue projected to drop by $6B

Letter: Financial literacy a worthy curriculum