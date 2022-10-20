good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 20, 2022
Religion

Religion: Transformation and reconciliation through action and grace

By: Joyce and Howard Hall
More than 20 different Houses of Faith are part of the Interfaith Community of South County (ICSC). All denominations and individuals who are not affiliated with a faith community are welcomed and encouraged to join ICSC.

As participants in ICSC, we have shared in programs such as the Gilroy Winter Shelter National Guard Armory, the South County Compassion Center, and St. Joseph’s Family Center in Gilroy, as well as the Morgan Hill Safe Car Park. Our activities as volunteers have helped us understand the needs of our neighbors. Our involvement has allowed us to share our compassion, insight and service for our hometown, Gilroy, and other communities throughout South County.

Joyce and Howard Hall

We have thoroughly enjoyed the “Faith of Our Neighbor” educational program presented by different religious groups. Come join us at these free programs which are open to the public to help us understand our neighbor’s faith. ICSC and other media will be advertising these future events.

We all share the same goal of compassion, justice and unity for all. ICSC complements the Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County by promoting inclusiveness in activities such as our dynamic collaborative Thanksgiving, Christmas and Martin Luther King services.

We like the feeling of togetherness and the inclusiveness of working toward a common goal. Belonging to ICSC these last four years as a cohesive group, and working together with compassion, love and hope has been very rewarding. Come join us!

Joyce and Howard Hall are members of Gilroy United Methodist Church and active participants in the Interfaith CommUNITY of South County (ICSC). For more information about interfaith activities in South County, contact [email protected].

Joyce and Howard Hall

